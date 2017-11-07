Disney ends its Los Angeles Times blackout after backlash

Walt Disney Co. ended it’s Los Angeles Times blackout on Tuesday, after facing harsh criticism and backlash, according to the New York Times. Disney had barred the LA Times from film screenings after the newspaper wrote an investigative series detailing the company’s business ties with the city of Anaheim, where its Disneyland and California Adventures theme parks are. Film critic organizations came out against Disney, disqualifying the studio from their award considerations after the LA Times made the blackout public last week. Disney said in a statement to the New York Times that it decided to restore the LA Times’ access to early film critic screenings after having productive discussions with the paper’s new leadership about its concerns. Disney shares are down nearly 3% in the year, while the S&P 500 index is up close to 16% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up more than 19%

