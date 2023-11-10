Walt Disney Co. DIS has considered the possible sale of television-network assets and has also contemplated putting some of its networks into its A+E Networks joint venture with Hearst, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The company has deemed ABC, Disney Channel and FX its most valuable channels and pegged Freeform and National Geographic as among those with less future value, the story said. The reported moves come as Disney looks to better contend in the evolving media landscape and focuses more heavily on profit improvements in its non-parks businesses. Chief Executive Bob Iger previously called linear media “kind of closer to obsolescence” and teased potential asset sales of traditional networks. Disney didn’t immediately respond to MarketWatch’s request for comment Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

