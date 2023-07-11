The Walt Disney Co. DIS is looking at options for its Star India streaming business, including a sale or joint venture, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the dealings. Talks are in early stages and it is unclear whether Disney would take action. The company last year lost a bidding war for the rights to stream Indian Premier League cricket matches to Viacom18, a joint venture between Paramount Global PARA and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. IN:500325Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

