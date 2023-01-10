Walt Disney Co. is allowing loyal customers to visit its theme parks during afternoon hours without making a reservation, the company said on its blog Tuesday. “As we step into this bright future it is important that we continuously evolve to help deliver the best guest experience possible,” Josh D’Amaro, the company’s head of parks, said in a separate staff memo on Tuesday, informing employees about modifications to Disney’s reservation and ticketing system as well as its annual pass membership perks. The media giant is making the changes this year following complaints from guests about rising prices and longer wait times. At Disney’s Florida-based parks, for example, annual passholders will be allowed to visit after 2 p.m. without a park reservation except on Saturdays and Sundays. The company will also offer free parking to guests staying at Disney-owned hotels at Walt Disney World.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

