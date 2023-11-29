Walt Disney Company Co.’s DIS board of directors on Wednesday added James P. Gorman, chairman and chief executive of Morgan Stanley MS, and Sir Jeremy Darroch, a veteran media executive and former group CEO of Sky. Darroch’s appointment is effective Jan. 9, 2024, and Gorman’s takes effect Feb. 5, 2024.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

