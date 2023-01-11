Walt Disney Co.’s board of directors on Wednesday announced it has elected independent director Mark Parker as chairman. Parker, a seven-year member of Disney’s board and executive chairman of Nike Inc. , will succeed Susan Arnold, who fulfilled a 15-year term limit on the board. As a result, the size of the board will be reduced to 11 members. Meanwhile, investment fund Trian Fund Management has nominated founder Nelson Peltz for election as a Disney director in what amounts to a proxy fight for a seat on Disney’s board. Trian, which owns about 9.4 million shares, has been critical of Disney’s succession planning, compensation and direct-to-consumer strategy. Disney said it opposes the nomination. Disney’s shares were up 1.6% in extended trading Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

