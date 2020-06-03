Disney pledges $5 million to support nonprofits advancing social justice

The Walt Disney Company has pledged $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice, beginning with a $2 million donation to the NAACP, the company said Wednesday. “The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said in a statement. Disney shares are down 16% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index is down 3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

