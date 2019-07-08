Disney recalls 80,000 Forky plush toys made in China for choking hazard

Walt Disney Co. is recalling the Forky 11-inch Plush toy for posing a choking hazard, as the “googly” plastic eyes can detach, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall is for about 80,000 toys, which were made in China and sold in Disney stores nationwide, Disney theme parks and online through the Disney store on Amazon.com Inc.’s site from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $20. There have been no reported incidents or injuries. Disney’s stock slipped 0.9% in afternoon trading Monday. It has run up 22.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 1.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

