Disney reiterated as outperform at Imperial ahead of analyst day on new Star Wars theme park

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 24 mins ago

Imperial Capital reiterated its outperform rating on Walt Disney Co. stock on Monday, ahead of the entertainment giant’s next investor day scheduled for Wednesday that will introduce analysts to the new Star Wars Galaxy Edge theme park. Analyst David Miller maintained his stock price target of $147, or 9% above its current trading level, and said he expects the park due to open at the end of the month in Anaheim, Calif. to enjoy extremely high volumes, which are already built into his park estimates for the third and fourth fiscal quarters, as well as for fiscal 2020.The Anaheim park is smaller in scale than the one Disney is building in Orlando, Fla, but it means the company will have the benefit of two big park events on both coasts in one calendar year. Outside of the park news, Disney is facing higher losses at Hulu, in which it now owns a 70% stake, with a new put/call arrangement with Comcast Corp. for the remaining shares. Miller shaved 4 cents off his fiscal 2020 GAAP EPS estimate to reflect the bigger stake. Disney has a path to profitability for the streaming service, which has 25 million subscribers. Disney shares were down 1.2% Monday, but have gained 22% in 2019 to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 13% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , which counts Disney as a member, has gained 10%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

