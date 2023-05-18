Walt Disney Co., locked in an escalating political feud with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has scrapped plans on a nearly $900 million investment in a new corporate campus in Florida that would have relocated more than 2,000 employees.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: More banks could collapse like SVB did because the system favors those ‘too big to fail’ - May 18, 2023
- : FDA advisers vote in favor of Pfizer’s maternal RSV vaccine - May 18, 2023
- : What is the G-7? Which countries are in it? Everything to know about this week’s summit. - May 18, 2023