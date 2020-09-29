Disney to lay off 28,000 workers amid protracted park closures

The massive job reduction was the most eye-opening among several severe cost-cutting measures made by Disney, which has lost billions of dollars in potential revenue because of suspended operations at its amusement parks, live-production units, and cruise lines since COVID-19-imposed closures dating back to March.
