Add Walt Disney Co. DIS, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD, Comcast Corp. CMCSA and Paramount Global PARA to the growing list of major brands pausing advertising on Elon Musk’s embattled X. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. LGF.A also said it would be pulling ads, just as its Hunger Games prequel is hitting movie theaters. The media giants follow Apple Inc. AAPL and IBM Corp. IBM who halted marketing — and tens of millions of dollars a year — as Musk faces blowback over antisemitic abuse on his social media platform as well as his own comments.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

