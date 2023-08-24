Shares of Walt Disney Co. DIS are flirting with what could become their lowest close since 2014. The stock was off 2.2%, trading at $83.95 in Thursday morning action, and thus on pace to finish lower than it did Dec. 28, 2022, when it ended the session at $84.17. Disney shares haven’t closed lower than $84 since Oct. 17, 2014, when they finished at $83.83. They’re on pace for their lowest close since then, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Disney’s stock is down 58% from its all-time closing high of $201.91 that was set March 8, 2021. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

