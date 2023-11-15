Walt Disney Co.’s stock DIS rose 3.6% Wednesday, after CNBC reported that ValueAct Capital has been building a stake in the company since the summer. The activist investor has held talks with Disney management and is still building out its position, CNBC reported. ValueAct has waged campaigns at other tech companies, including Salesforce Inc. CRM, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Adobe Inc. ADBE. The company believes that Disney’s theme park and consumer products businesses with their $10 billion in earnings before interest and taxes are worth a low-$80s stock price. The stock has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

