Shares of Walt Disney Co. DIS are hovering around $80 Thursday, potentially setting up its lowest close in nearly a decade, as the media giant navigates two Hollywood strikes, a high-profile battle over fees with large cable operator Charter Communications Inc. CHTR and the prospect of sustained losses in its TV and streaming businesses.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

