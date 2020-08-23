Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture and deputy chairperson of the Senate resigned Friday after attending an 80-person dinner, directly contravening the guidelines of their own government.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘A toxic scandal’: Ireland is a test case on how NOT to battle COVID-19 — political figures attend 80-person dinner - August 23, 2020
- The Margin: Most Republicans say that 176,000 coronavirus deaths are ‘acceptable,’ new CBS poll shows - August 23, 2020
- The Margin: ‘Finally some good news’ — An asteroid is heading our way on the eve of the presidential election - August 23, 2020