They ran, they biked, they walked, they lingered on doorsteps and in plazas, trying to reconnect with others in their city, all the while safe distancing. Welcome to Phase 0 of Spain’s lockdown deceleration.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- CityWatch: Sunny weekend in New York City raises social-distancing enforcement concerns - May 4, 2020
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: As Spaniards got their first real taste of freedom this weekend, hundreds of them got arrested and thousands were fined - May 4, 2020
- States start to reopen, ending coronavirus lockdowns: California to take a small step on Friday - May 4, 2020