‘Deeply rooted racism’ has helped contribute to the racial health disparities that exist in Black communities, said Uché Blackstock, founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘Black communities were essentially already sick before coronavirus’: Pandemic highlights preexisting condition with health care and race - June 30, 2020
- Uber moves to acquire rival food-delivery service Postmates: report - June 29, 2020
- MarketWatch First Take: Micron shows how the cloud is saving chip makers - June 29, 2020