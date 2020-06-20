Brazilian doctors are fuming, joining growing ranks of furious compatriots, about President Jair Bolsonaro’s widely criticized mishandling of the country’s coronavirus crisis just as businesses begin to reopen despite rising deaths.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: Brazilian doctors fume as President Bolsonaro gets rap for eating hot dogs while COVID-19 cases are on track to pass U.S. - June 20, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Eskimo Pie to drop derogatory name, Dreyer’s says - June 20, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Banks win right to liquidate millions in Luckin Coffee stock owned by chairman - June 20, 2020