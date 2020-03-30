Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘I’m not going to be rich, but I can manage to live.’ Meet the hospital cleaner on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

Cleaners trained to sanitize medical facilities are getting more shifts as the coronavirus epidemic intensifies, though they have limited access to health care and benefits.
