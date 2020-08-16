Michael Cawley, who previously served as the deputy CEO and COO of Irish airline Ryanair, resigned the same day Ireland reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases since May
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: Ireland’s tourism chief resigns after he takes a trip to Italy — despite the government advising people to vacation at home - August 16, 2020
- The New York Post: Protesters march on home of U.S. Postmaster General, demand resignation - August 15, 2020
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help your financial portfolio through any late summer storms - August 15, 2020