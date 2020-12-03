Dispatches from a Pandemic: I’ve already been injected with a COVID vaccine. This is why I’m still cheering for the Novavax underdog

‘No, I never considered it was risky, and no, of course, I’m not getting paid. I just received my second shot a few days ago,’ writes Pierre Briançon of volunteering for a vaccine trial in London.
