Welcome to America in 2021 when prices for the most unexpected items have soared.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Another above-normal hurricane season is expected — here’s how climate change intensifies storms and how you can prepare - June 3, 2021
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: Matt Landau wanted to find a rental car at a reasonable price — it was cheaper for him to rent a U-Haul truck - June 3, 2021
- : ‘Will Social Security be there when I retire?’ Confusion about this question is hindering saving for young people - June 3, 2021