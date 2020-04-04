Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘My former career working in disaster zones has prepared me well for situations of challenge and uncertainty.’ Former aid worker: We see the best of people in a crisis

‘As a society, we are social distancing, but strangely we are also more connected, and it’s all because of this harrowing public-health crisis.’
