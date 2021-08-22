Dispatches from a Pandemic: New York’s ‘Homecoming’ concert was a washout. Is this a metaphor for the city’s recovery from the pandemic?

Unlike the Grammy-winning recording artist’s 1980 hit, “I Made It Through Rain,” the superstar-laden “Homecoming Concert” in New York City’s Central Park was canceled because of dangerous weather as Hurricane Henri approached the Northeast on Saturday.
