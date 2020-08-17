Dispatches from a Pandemic: Not all COVID small-business stories end badly — sales sprouted at this very vertical Chicago mushroom grower

Business has bloomed beyond the typical restaurant buyers for Guy Forman, who runs the once almost exclusively-wholesale Windy City Mushrooms in Chicago. The mushroom “factory’s” survival — expansion, even — was the result of evolving consumer palates, home delivery and a push to buy local during food shortages.
