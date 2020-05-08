Dispatches from a Pandemic: Phase 2 of the lockdown and the Romans are back in the streets, queuing outside their favorite bar for a long-awaited espresso

There are more people in the streets, but still not enough to boost the economy after COVID-19. According to bar owners, only 10% of their clientele is back.
