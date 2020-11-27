‘It was kind of funny to be in a long line so early in the morning on Black Friday, and not even be making a gift purchase,’ said one person who woke up at 4 a.m. to get in line to be tested for coronavirus.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: The lines for COVID-19 tests were longer than the lines for Black Friday shopping - November 27, 2020
- Here are the key reasons bitcoin prices are tumbling right now - November 27, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil prices end mixed Friday but both grades log sharp weekly gain - November 27, 2020