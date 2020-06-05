The extra $600 week provided under the CARES Act has been ‘a godsend’ to Ray Maslyk, who has been out of work for almost two months.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘We are saving every penny we can’: What life could look like for this 66-year-old man when he loses all his unemployment benefits next month - June 4, 2020
- Millions of people of color have NO access to affordable health care or quality education — 2 million Americans lack running water - June 4, 2020
- Lea Michele apologizes after ‘Glee’ co-star accused her of making work ‘a living hell’: What are microaggressions? - June 4, 2020