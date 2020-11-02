‘If you are afraid of getting sick from COVID-19, you are a Democrat. But if you are afraid of a lockdown that will ruin your business, well, then you are a Republican’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Number One: He’s outperformed all other hedge funds so far this year, but now he’s got most of his portfolio in cash - November 2, 2020
- The Moneyist: I am a white woman of privilege and a single mother. How do I stop my sister-in-law telling me why I have it so good? - November 2, 2020
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘We’ve been living in a state of confusion’: In Wisconsin, a battleground state, coronavirus cases surge ahead of presidential election - November 2, 2020