Dispatches from a Pandemic: What the doctors and nurses who beat back the coronavirus in Wuhan want you to know about their months in hell

What the world really needs to understand is that China’s “victory” over the coronavirus required massive sacrifices by doctors, nurses, and other health workers whose names we will never know.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: What the doctors and nurses who beat backthe coronavirus in Wuhan want you to know about their months in hell - April 8, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Dow nears 600-point gain amid tentative hopes for U.S. to re-open economy - April 8, 2020
- The Tell: Founder of world’s largest hedge fund doubles down on ‘cash is trash’ argument, warning of debt-fueled inflation - April 8, 2020