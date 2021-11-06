Ether ETHUSD hit a record high at $4,669 on Wednesday, while the cryptocurrency has gained 11% over the past seven days. Bitcoin BTCUSD recorded a 3.35% gain over the past seven days.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Distributed Ledger: A major crypto exchange’s CEO is set on holding Shiba Inu crypto long term despite its recent tumble. Here’s why - November 6, 2021
- : Energy prices are high and getting higher — you’ll want to own these stocks as a cold winter arrives - November 6, 2021
- House rule vote sets stage for action on ‘Build Back Better’ bill by midmonth - November 6, 2021