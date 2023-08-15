Shares of financial-technology company DLocal Ltd. DLO were surging about 30% higher in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company named Pedro Arnt its co-chief executive. Arnt previously worked as the chief financial officer at Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc. MELI. “We view the onboarding of Arnt, a widely respected payments leader, as a positive and a steady hand on the DLO tiller,” Barclays analyst John Coffey wrote. Additionally, Uruguay-based DLocal reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, including GAAP earnings per share of 15 cents, up from 10 cents a year before. The FactSet consensus was for 13 cents. DLocal’s revenue increased to $161.1 million from $101.2 million, while analysts had been modeling $149.4 million. “Our performance demonstrates the distinctive advantages of our business, from our cutting-edge technology and broad and well-diversified geographic reach to our excellent sales execution and vast market opportunity,” Co-Chief Executive Sebastian Kanovich said in a release. DLocal shares advanced more than 13% in Tuesday’s regular session. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

