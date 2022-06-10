Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / DocuSign shares plunge 23% on earnings miss

DocuSign shares plunge 23% on earnings miss

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 47 mins ago

DocuSign Inc.’s. stock fell 23% in extended trading Thursday after the electronic-documents company reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that exceeded analysts’ forecasts but came up short on earnings. DocuSign reported a net loss of $27.4 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $8.35 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 38 cents a share. Revenue increased 25% to $588.7 million from $469.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of 46 cents a share on revenue of $583 million. DocuSign issued second-quarter revenue guidance of between $600 million and $604 million, at the low end of analysts’ projection of $601 million. “With over a billion users worldwide, the proven value of our products, and the significant opportunity we have ahead of us, we’re confident in our ability to successfully navigate the challenges of a dynamic global environment,” DocuSign Chief Executive Dan Springer said in a statement. Shares of DocuSign have plummeted 43% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index has tumbled 16%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.