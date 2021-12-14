Doge jumps after Elon Musk says Tesla will make merchandise available to buy with it

The cryptocurrency Doge jumped 18% after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk made yet another tweet about it, saying Tesla will make some merchandise buyable with Doge and “see how it goes.” Musk, Time’s Person of the Year, has been frequent supporter of the cryptocurrency. Tesla previously stopped a program allowing vehicle purchases with bitcoin due to environmental concerns.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

