Shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc. DLB fell 4.8% after hours on Thursday after the audio and imaging technology developer forecast profit and sales for its next fiscal year that were below Wall Street’s expectations. Management forecast fiscal 2024 sales of around $1.3 billion, a bit below FactSet estimates for $1.36 billion, and earnings per share of $2.30 to $2.45, below estimates for $2.89. The company’s fourth-quarter per-share profit missed expectations, while sales just topped, helped in part by new Apple Inc. AAPL iPhones using Dolby’s technology. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

