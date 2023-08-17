Shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc. DLB were up 4.8% after hours on Thursday after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the audio-tech company would replace Staar Surgical Co. STAA in the S&P MidCap 400. Staar Surgical will replace Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. UBA in the S&P SmallCap 600. The moves take hold before the opening of trading on Aug. 22. “S&P 500 constituent Regency Centers Corp. REG will acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties in a transaction expected to close soon pending final closing conditions. Staar Surgical is more representative of the small-cap market space,” S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

