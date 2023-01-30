Dollar-store chain Dollar General Corp. DG on Monday said that Chief Financial Officer John Garratt plans to retire on June 2. The company said it would weigh options for a replacement but was not currently conducting an outside search, citing its “robust succession plans.” Garratt joined Dollar General in 2014, first as senior vice president of finance and strategy. Shares were unchanged after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Workers love big raises. The Fed, not so much. Why pay has a big role in inflation fight. - January 30, 2023
- Market Snapshot: The Fed and the stock market are on a collision course this week. What’s at stake. - January 30, 2023
- Earnings Results: NXP Semiconductor stock falls as outlook comes up short of expectations - January 30, 2023