Dollar-store chain Dollar General Corp. DG on Monday said that Chief Financial Officer John Garratt plans to retire on June 2. The company said it would weigh options for a replacement but was not currently conducting an outside search, citing its “robust succession plans.” Garratt joined Dollar General in 2014, first as senior vice president of finance and strategy. Shares were unchanged after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

