Dollar General Corp. DG said Tuesday it has reformulated and rebranded its dog and cat food line, Nature’s Menu. The company said its pet food is available across its network and uses real beef, lamb or farm-raised cage free chicken, along with vegetables and grains. Dollar General stock has gained 4% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 5.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story