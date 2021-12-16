Dollar surges past 15 Turkish lira after fourth Turkey rate cut in four months

The U.S. dollar surged past the 15 Turkish lira, after the Turkish central bank cut its benchmark rate for the fourth consecutive month. The 100 basis point rate cut, to 14%, comes amid a 20% surge in inflation in Turkey. The dollar recently was up over 4%, at 15.4734 lira from 14.7984 lira.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

