Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR climbed 4.2% toward a fourth-straight gain in afternoon trading Tuesday, after Goldman Sachs turned bullish on the discount retailer. The stock has rallied 7.2% over the past four sessions, and has run up 10.7% since it closed at a 2-year low of $103.64 on Oct. 3. Goldman raised its rating on the stock to buy from neutral, citing “attractive valuation.” Despite the recent gain, the stock has still tumbled 23.0% over the past three months, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF XLP has lost 8.7% and the S&P 500 SPX has eased 3.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

