Dollar Tree Inc.’s stock DLTR fell 8.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after second-quarter earnings fell sharply from a year ago, but beat consensus. Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree had net income of $200.4 million, or 91 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $359.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings also came to 91 cents, ahead of the 87 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $7.325 billion from $6.769 billion, also ahead of the $7.182 billion FactSet consensus. Dollar Tree same-store sales rose 7.8% while FactSet expected a 4.8% rise. “While factors like sales mix and elevated shrink continue to pressure margins, we generated a year-over-year increase in gross profit dollars,” CEO Rick Dreiling said in a statement. Many retailers have complained this earnings season about shrink, which can mean damaged items but more often means shoplifting, which companies claim is being conducted by organized gangs. Dollar Tree said it is tightening its guidance ranges for 2023 and now expects sales to range from $30.6 billion to $30.9 billion, which compares with a FactSet consensus of $30.4 billion. It expects EPS of $5.78 to $6.08, compared with a FactSet consensus of $6.03. The stock has fallen 0.6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 15.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

