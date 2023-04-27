Domino’s Pizza Inc. DPZ stock is up 1% in premarket trades after the pizza maker topped first-quarter earnings and fell just shy of its revenue forecast from analysts. Domino’s said its first-quarter profit climbed 10% to $104.8 million, or $2.93 a share, ahead of the analyst estimate of $2.72 a share, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. Domino’s year-ago first-quarter profit was $90.7 million, or $2.50 a share. Domino’s said its first-quarter revenue increased fractionally to $1.02 billion from $1.01 billion in the year-ago quarter. The latest figure missed the analyst revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. “Our continued evolution from a U.S. delivery business to a global pizza company with strength in both delivery and carryout keeps me bullish on our future,” said CEO Russell Weiner.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

