Domino’s Pizza DPZ stock is down 8% in premarket trades after its fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street expectations as the pizza maker faced a drop in its delivery business. Domino’s said its fourth-quarter profit increased to $158.3 million, or $4.43 a share, from $156.69 million, or $4.25 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit also totaled $4.43 a share in the latest quarter, well above the Wall Street analyst estimate of $3.96 a share, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. The company’s revenue for the fourth quarter increased to $1.39 billion, from $1.34 billion in the year-ago quarter, but fell short of the analyst forecast of $1.44 billion. “We experienced significant pressure on our U.S. delivery business in 2022 and focused our efforts on creating solutions,” CEO Russell Weiner said. “We also drove continued momentum in our U.S. carryout business and achieved strong international store growth.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

