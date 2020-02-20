Domino’s Pizza shares en route to a record close after earnings and sales beat expectations

Domino’s Pizza Inc. stock gained nearly 28% in Thursday trading, en route to a record close, after it reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $129.3 million, or $3.12 per share, up from $111.6 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 19.5% year-over-year to $3.13, ahead of the $2.98 FactSet consensus. Revenue of $1.15 billion was up from $1.08 billion last year and also beat the $1.13 billion FactSet outlook. U.S. same-store sales increased 3.4% and international same-store sales were up 1.7%. FactSet was guiding for U.S. growth of 2.3% and an international increase of 2.0%. Domino’s doesn’t provide quarterly or annual guidance, however, the company has a two-to-three year outlook that includes 7% to 10% global retail sales growth, 2% to 5% U.S. same-store sales growth, and 1% to 4% international same-store sales growth. Domino’s shares are up 33.8% over the past year. The S&P 500 index has gained 21% for the last 12 months.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

