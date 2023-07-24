Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc. DPZ dropped 1.9% in premarket trading Monday, after the pizza chain reported second-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that surprisingly declined, as market basket pricing to stores fell. Net income rose to $109.4 million, or $3.08 a share, from $102.5 million, or $2.82 a share, in the year-ago period. That beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of $3.06. Revenue declined 3.8%, to $1.024 billion from $1.065 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $1.072 billion. U.S. same-store sales edged up 0.1%. Market basket pricing to stores fell 2.4%, while U.S. franchise royalties and fees increased. The earnings report comes about two weeks after the stock soared 11.1% on July 12, after Domino’s said it will start having its menus listed on the Uber Eats and Postmates food-delivery apps starting in the fall. The stock has run up 16.7% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 9.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

