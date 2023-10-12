Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s stock DPZ slid 2.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the pizza chain posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the third quarter. The company had net income of $147.7 million, or $4.18 a share, for the quarter, up from $100.5 million, or $2.79 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue fell to $1.027 billion from $1.069 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $3.31 and revenue of $1.050 billion. Revenue was weighed down by lower supply chain revenue and lower U.S. company-owned store revenue. U.S. same-store sales fell 0.6%. The company closed its remaining 143 stores in Russia during the quarter after the franchisee that operated them filed for bankruptcy, although the company has not received fees or royalties from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. The stock has gained 2.2% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

