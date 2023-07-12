Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc. DPZ rallied 2.5% toward a five-month high in premarket trading Wednesday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the pizza chain has signed a deal with Uber Technologies Inc. to have its menus listed on food-delivery apps. That marks a change from Domino’s long-held stance against working with food-delivery companies, the WSJ report said. Uber’s stock rose 1.2% ahead of the open, which puts it on track to open at a 20-month high. As Domino’s rivals Papa John’s International Inc. PZZA and Yum Brands Inc.’s YUM Pizza Hut have listed their menus on delivery apps for years, Domino’s Chief Executive Officer Russell Weiner told the WSJ that Domino’s needs to play in the multi-billion marketplace that sells food and pizza. Domino’s stock has edged up 1.0% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 15.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

