Domo Inc. DOMO shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the cloud-data software company’s outlook overshadowed better-than-expected results. Domo shares dropped more than 25% after hours, after trading flat at $17.04 in the regular session. Domo forecast an adjusted loss of 14 cents to 10 cents a share on revenue of $78.5 million to $79.5 million for the third quarter, and a loss of 47 cents to 39 cents a share on revenue of $316 million to $320 million for the year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated a loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $82.1 million for the third quarter, and a loss of 36 cents a share on revenue of $325.5 million for the year. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $16.1 million, or 45 cents a share, compared with a loss of $29.1 million, or 86 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The adjusted loss, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and other items, was 2 cents a share. Revenue rose to $79.7 million from $75.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had forecast a loss of 9 cents a share on revenue of $78.9 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story