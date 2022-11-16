Donald Trump will seek the presidency for a third time in 2024, the former president announced in a speech from his Florida estate Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Cheers and jeers from Republicans as Trump announces 2024 presidential bid - November 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Former Tesla Australia director pleads guilty to insider trading on lithium deal - November 15, 2022
- : Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential run: ‘America’s comeback starts right now’ - November 15, 2022